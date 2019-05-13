Alleged serial killer to appear in Cypriot court on Monday

A 35-year-old Cypriot man who is facing seven counts of murder and a rape charge is expected to appear in court on Monday, as police are still searching for two more of his victims.



A crucial autopsy on Monday is expected to show the cause of death of one of Nikos Metaxas’ alleged victims, eight-year-old Romanian national Elena Natalia Bunea.



A team of forensic pathologists are scheduled to carry out the post mortem on Brunea whose decomposed body was retrieved earlier this month from the red lake in rural Nicosia.



Her mother, 36-year-old Romanian national Livia Florentina Bunea, was also found dead last month, with both victims dumped inside suitcases in the same lake.



The mother and child went missing in September 2016, while Metaxas reportedly admitted to killing them both along with four women and another child, all foreign nationals.



According to media reports, four Greek Cypriot pathologists were expected to take part in the autopsy, including London-based pediatric pathologist Andreas Marnerides who will join local forensic pathologists Angeliki Papetta, Nicholas Charalambous, and Sofocles Sofocleous.



Marnerides also took part in the post mortem of Elena’s mother, whose official cause of death was reported ten days ago as strangulation.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]