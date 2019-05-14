Sofi Senoglou | Thessaloniki | May 14 – June 20

The Thessaloniki Municipal Gallery presents a collection of work by Sofi Senoglou titled “Possible Space,” which consists of a series of drawings in pencil that explore the notion of the missing self by the positioning of the artist's subjects, familiar figures. The show at the Yeni Mosque will be inaugurated on Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. The gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Yeni Mosque, 30 Archeologikou Mousiou, tel 2310.857.978