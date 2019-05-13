WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Plissken Festival | Athens | June 26-27

The critically acclaimed Plissken Festival, hailed for its line-up choices, returns to the Greek capital's Technopolis cultural center with 34 artists covering a wide range of contemporary music styles, from indie to soul-funk, electronica and synthwave pop. Standout acts this year include Italian electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder, the London-based modern soul collective Jungle and US producer and musician The Black Madonna, popular on the house music circuit. For details and tickets, visit www.plisskenfestival.gr. 

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868

