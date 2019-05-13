Turkish jets fly over Oinousses, Chios

A pair of Turkish Air Force F-16s violated Greek air space on Monday, flying over the eastern Aegean island cluster of Oinousses.



The jets passed over Oinousses at 15.55 p.m. at an altitude of 27,000 feet, according to Greek defense officials.



Officials said a new overflight by a Turkish F-16 aircraft was recorded at 15.59 p.m. over the northern coast of Chios island in the eastern Aegean, at an altitude of 27,000 feet.