No Silver Arrow on Athens-Thessaloniki route just yet

Despite expectations for the use of the so-called Silver Arrow – a high-speed train from Italy – electricity-powered line between Athens and Thessaloniki will employ three Trainose trains that have been renovated by Rosco as of next Monday, General Secretary for Transport Thanos Vourdas announced on Monday.

The new line will cover the distance between the two cities in 3 hours and 55 minutes. The revamped line’s inauguration is due to take place tomorrow in a special ceremony that will be attended by Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, complete with stops to highlight each section of infrastructure work completed.