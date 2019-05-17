We have learned to tolerate last-minute legislative amendments being slipped through Parliament as something of a pre-election tradition.

You can’t blame the present government alone for such behavior. SYRIZA is not doing anything new. It is simply repeating the customs of its predecessors.

However, the weapons the governing party uses – ceremonious “inaugurations,” rallying cultish union leaders and accommodating all sorts of friends in myriad small ways – are not just a downward slide into the past, but an exacerbation of all the worst clientelist and cronyist practices of the old party system.

To borrow a slogan from SYRIZA itself, what the leftist party is doing is employing the tactics that got us where we are today, that made us bankrupt.