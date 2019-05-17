Two cars, campaign center set on fire

Two cars and a political campaign center were torched in separate incidents in the Attica area in the early hours of Friday, Skai reported.

Police were alerted to the first fire at 2.34 a.m., when a car was set alight on Papanastasiou Street in the Piraeus suburb of Keratsisni. About 10 minutes later, a second vehicle burst into flames in Acharnon, northwest of Athens.

No injuries were reported in the two incidents or damages beyond those sustained by the vehicles.

At 3.27 a.m., a third blaze was reported at a campaign office in Kamatero, also in northwest of Athens, which was located on the ground-floor of an apartment building. Some media were reporting that the office was being used by the Assembly of Greeks party of self-proclaimed billionaire and convicted embezzler Artemis Sorras.

The blaze was brought under control quickly, without causing significant damage to the building or putting residents' lives at risk.

Police are investigating how the fires started and whether the three incidents are related.