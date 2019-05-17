NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Facebook's Zuckerberg checks in from the Acropolis

Social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg has posted a photograph on social media posing with his wife, Priscilla Cham, on the Acropolis during a trip to Athens for their wedding anniversary.

“Celebrating 7 years of happy marriage at the temple for the goddess of wisdom,” the founder of Facebook said on the popular social media site beneath a selfie with Cham, with the temple's column's in the background.

The news of the California-born technology entrepreneur's trip to Athens was widely reported by Greek media on Friday.

