Two killed in highway crash with gas truck

Two motorists were killed and another was injured in a crash between a cargo truck and a fuel truck on Attica's rural Koropi-Markopoulo highway on Friday morning.

According to initial reports, the two casualties were dead before firefighters and paramedics could free them from the vehicles, while the third motorist who was injured is in hospital undergoing exams.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and did not reveal details about the identities of the casualties.