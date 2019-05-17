Wine Routes | Thessaloniki | May 18 & 19

Members of the Wines of Northern Greece network will be opening their doors to the public on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, to acquaint the public not just with their products, but also the area's wonderful terroir and grape varieties. Visitors will also be able to join guided tours and have the opportunity to purchase rare vintages at special prices while enjoying a variety of events. Admission is free of charge. For details, visit www.winesofnortgreece.gr.