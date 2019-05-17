Korydallos Prison inmate hangs himself

An inmate at the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison reportedly hung himself in his cell on Friday while waiting to be transferred to a different facility.

The 61-year-old was being held temporarily at the prison's psychiatric wing as transfers between prisons have been suspended until after the European and local elections at the end of the month.

The man had been convicted for the October 2018 stabbing murder of his sister-in-law in a nightclub in Iraklio, Crete.

Reports did not indicate why he may have wanted to take his own life or how he committed suicide.