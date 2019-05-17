Former husband nabbed over woman's murder in Athens

A 32-year-old foreign national was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder of his former wife in the Athenian district of Kallithea earlier this week and is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.



The 29-year-old victim, identified as a Georgian national, was found dead in her apartment on May 13. The forensic report concluded she was strangled to death.



According to initial evidence, the suspect had often altercations with the victim prior to her death.