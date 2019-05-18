There is no need to look for intentions or lack thereof. One doesn’t need to espouse the charge that the government is displaying tolerance of the actions of certain groups.

All one has to do is look at the decisions that have impacted the operational capability of the Greek Police (ELAS). The police force has been deprived of emergency intervention units. It has been transformed into a static force guarding stationary targets, even statues.



One can look at this state of affairs without an ideological lens and see that instead of policing, officers are just standing guard.