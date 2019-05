Katerine Duska of Greece performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the 64th Grand Final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Duska, who is a Greek-Canadian singer/ songwriter, will take part in the Eurovision Saturday with Greece’s song "Better Love," along with another 25 acts representing as many countries. Duska hopes to break what has been a bad run for Greece, which has failed to break out of the top 19 since 2013. [Reuters]