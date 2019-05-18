ND maintains 6.5 percent lead over SYRIZA, poll shows

Ahead of the European Parliament election on May 26, main opposition New Democracy maintains a 6.5 lead over ruling SYRIZA, according to a poll by MRB published in Ta Nea newspaper on Saturday.

Thirty percent of those polled backed the conservatives, against 23.5 percent for SYRIZA.

Center-left alliance Movement for Change was third with 6.6 percent, ahead of extreme-right Golden Dawn on 6.3 percent and the communist KKE party on 5.9 percent.

Moreover, 63.4 percent of those polled said they expected ND to win Sunday’s election against 17 percent that tipped SYRIZA, while 56.9 percent said they held a negative view of the government despite its recent handouts compared to 36.3 percent who said they viewed it positively.

Questioned whether they thought a Greek-Turkish military incident was likely, 38.8 percent answered affirmatively compared to 52 percent who said it is unlikely.