US ambassador congratulates Elpidophoros

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has congratulated the newly-elected leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Elpidophoros.



“Honored to congratulate newly elected Archbishop of America Elpidophoros on his upcoming mission and to express appreciation for the critical role he will play in deepening US-Greece people to people ties,” Pyatt said in a message on Twitter following a meeting in Athens.



Elpidophoros replaced Demetrios who stepped down earlier this month. The decision was taken by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul.



Elpidophoros, 52, was born in Istanbul in 1967 and from August of 2011 had served as the abbot of the Monastery of Holy Trinity in Halki.

