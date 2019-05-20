Jailed anarchist and robber Nikos Romanos to be released

The jailed anarchist and robber Nikos Romanos is expected to be freed in due course following Monday's decision by a five-member criminal appeals court ordering his immediate release.

The court decided to reduce his prison term from 18 to 14 years following a recent Supreme Court decision recognizing his good behavior behind bars.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2012 after being found guilty of possessing and using explosives.

The 25-year-old, who was a friend of murdered teen Alexandros Grigoropoulos, is expected to be freed after serving just six years of his sentence, enikos.gr news website reported.

Romanos' lawyer Theodoros Mantas expressed his satisfaction with the decision, noting that it had rewarded good behavior in prison, adding that it created an "excellent legal precedent."