O Medea | Athens | May 30 – June 5

Photo: Nick Knight

Celebrated American choreographer Trajal Harrell returns to the Onassis Cultural Center with “O Medea,” a part of a trilogy in the making that focuses both on the historical aspects of the famed character from Greek mythology as well as on representations of the female psyche, while exploring the effects of internal conflict on the decision-making process. Ticket prices range from 7 to 20 euros and can be booked on the center’s website.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr