NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Unknown group claims responsibility for police station attack

TAGS: Crime

An unknown group calling itself Chaotic Harmony claimed on Monday responsibility for an attack against a police station in the eastern Athens suburb of Kaisariani in the early hours of May 14.

Ten hooded assailants pelted the building with homemade firebombs in a pre-dawn raid. No one was injured in the incident.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 