Unknown group claims responsibility for police station attack
An unknown group calling itself Chaotic Harmony claimed on Monday responsibility for an attack against a police station in the eastern Athens suburb of Kaisariani in the early hours of May 14.
Ten hooded assailants pelted the building with homemade firebombs in a pre-dawn raid. No one was injured in the incident.