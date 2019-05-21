Greece on Tuesday conducted its first fighter jet flight over North Macedonia, in a mission that was carried out by an F-16 from the Hellenic Tactical Air Force's 110 Combat Wing, based in Larissa.

The purpose of the mission was to locate any radar blank sectors and to test the compatibility of reconnaissance systems.

Tuesday's mission was a test flight and will be followed by more over the coming months.

Surveillance of North Macedonia's air space was part of the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje last summer, and has been part of NATO policy for the past 12 years.

Greece already conducts surveillance over Montenegro and Albania.