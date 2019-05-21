A small group of around 15 hooded individuals slipped past guards and splashed paint near the front entrance to Greece's Parliament building on Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and the assailants were able to climb up the stairs beside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and up to the front courtyard of Parliament, which is normally out of bounds for the public.

They splashed red paint and let off two smoke bombs before running away into the streets around Syntagma Square and eluding arrest.

It was not clear whether the incident was related to a string of similar disturbances sparked by a judicial council's decision earlier this month to deny furlough to jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.