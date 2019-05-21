Giorgos and Maria most popular names in Greece

Giorgos and Maria, after the dragon-slaying saint and the mother of Christ, are the most popular names in Greece, representing 8.8 and 8.3 percent, respectively, of the country's male and female populations, data released on Tuesday by ELSTAT showed.

According to Greece's statistical authority, Ioannis or Yiannis is the second most popular name in the country for men and boys at 6.5 percent, while among women and girls it is Eleni (5.2 percent), which is celebrating its saint's day on Tuesday, along with another popular name, Constantinos or Costas, in fourth place among males with 6 percent.

In third place, 6.4 percent of the country's males are named Dimitris and 3.7 percent of its females are Aikaterini or Katerina, with Vassiliki coming in fourth at 3.2 percent among women and girls.

Last but not least, Nikolaos and Sofia come in fifth place, with 5.7 and 2.3 percent respectively.