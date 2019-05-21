New Greek airspace violations by Turkish jets

Eight Turkish military aircraft on Tuesday carried out 34 violations of Greek national airspace in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean, according to defense sources who reported one mock dogfight between Greek and Turkish aircraft.



The Turkish aircraft – six F-16s fighter jets that were flying in three formations and two CN-235s transport aircraft flying separately – also violated the Athens Flight Information Region twice.

Two of the Turkish jets were armed, sources said, adding that all Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.