Cyprus police tie up loose ends in Orestis case

Police in Cyprus feel more certain they can locate Maricar’s body in the red lake, after alleged serial killer Nikos Metaxas identified the cement block that was pulled out of the water.



According to local media, Metaxas raised no objection in his latest remand hearing, estimated to be the final one prior to his arraignment estimated to take place next week. A Nicosia district judge ordered the suspect, also known as Orestis, to go straight to a criminal trial where he will face seven counts of murder and one rape.



Investigators also visited a new outdoor location in Nicosia last weekend, where Orestis pointed out the site where he got cable wires to tie at least some of his victims.

Police investigators have been criticized for relying solely on the confession of the alleged serial killer, who reportedly admitted seven murders and pointed out crime scenes. But officials, who say a lot of work has been done through data analysis by the cyber crime unit, believe pointing out scenes will be integral to the prosecution of the case, even if the defendant at that time withdraws his confession.



A cement block that was retrieved from the red lake last week was confirmed by the suspect on Saturday, who identified the object as the very same one he used to weigh down the body of 30-year-old Filipina Maricar Valdez Arquiola, who went missing in December 2017.



A new search effort at the Red Lake in rural Nicosia is expected to take place this week, with Fire Department Chief Marcos Trangolas saying on Wednesday that there was more coordination at this stage. Two experts from Israel are also expected to offer advice as well as a military robotic camera, according to Trangolas.



Over 600 statements are expected to become part of the record in the investigation, while police have obtained over 400 pieces of evidence. This is the third largest volume in a criminal case, following the Helios plane crash and the Mari explosion. Some media reports said that tips keep coming in regarding the Orestis case.



- Marry Rose Tiburcio, 38, Philippines (DNA confirmed)



- Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, 6, Philippines (missing, feared dead)



- Αrian Palanas Lozano, 28, Philippines (DNA confirmed)



- Maricar Valdez Arquiola, 30, Philippines (missing, presumed dead)



- Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, Romania (body identified)



- Elena Natalia Bunea, 8, Romania (body found)



- Asmita Khadka Bista, 30, Nepal (DNA pending)



[Kathimerini Cyprus]

