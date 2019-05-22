Man, 70, detained after trying to enter Parliament

Police on Wednesday detained a man who tried to scale stairs outside Parliament in central Athens.

The 70-year-old, who was carrying a Greek flag, reportedly told police, “If Rouvikonas can do this, why can’t I?”

He was taken to the police station and later released.

On Wednesday, crews were working to remove the paint from the walls of the Parliament building following Tuesday’s vandal attack by members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas.

