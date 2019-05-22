Maria Callas Tribute | Athens | To July 31

The Olympia Theater presents an exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Greek soprano Maria Callas containing pieces purchased by the City of Athens and the Greek Ministry of Culture at a major auction in Paris in 2000. These include photographs from some of her greatest performances as well as her private life, along with letters, opera posters and programs, interviews from magazines and newspapers, and personal items like clothes, accessories, music sheets, records and books. The aim of the show is not only to celebrate the late great performer, but also to highlight her bond with the Olympia Theater. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olympia Theater, 59-61 Academias, tel 210.371.1200