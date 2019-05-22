Former PM Karamanlis expresses support for ND leader in main rally

Conservative former prime minister Costas Karamanlis expressed support for New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis as he arrived at the main party rally in central Athens on Wednesday evening.



“We are all here, teamed up with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the final stretch for a clear victory. A victory that leads to the political change that Greece needs,” he told journalists as he arrived at a closed municipal gym in the district of Peristeri.



“The country needs political stability and strong government. It needs growth and investments, social justice and care for the have-nots. It needs sobriety and responsibility in the handling of national issues, especially at a time of instability and uncertainty in our neighborhood,” he said, adding that New Democracy is the only party that can provide that.