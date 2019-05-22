ND retains significant lead over SYRIZA in EU elections poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) had a 7.2 percent lead over ruling leftist SYRIZA in a new poll on the European elections conducted by Metron Analysis, and presented by private broadcaster Alpha on Wednesday evening.



ND garnered 30.3 percent and SYRIZA 23.1 percent, while third place was reserved for socialist Movement for Change (KINAL) with 5.6 percent. Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn was at 5 percent and the Communist Party at 4.8 percent.

Asked who would make a more suitable prime minister, respondents chose ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis with 27 percent, versus Premier Alexis Tsipras with 24 percent.