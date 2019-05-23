ATHEX: Stock decline continues at Athens bourse

The 390-million-euro sale of a National Bank stake in NBG Pangaea to Invel dominated Thursday’s bourse session, which saw the majority of stocks end lower.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 725.56 points, shedding 0.81 percent from Wednesday’s 731.49 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.69 percent to 1,884.37 points.

The banks index gave up 2.57 percent, as Eurobank slumped 6.04 percent and National lost 3.84 percent, while Piraeus improved 2.93 percent and Alpha earned 1.39 percent. Titan Cement rose 3.34 percent.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 53 took losses and 29 stayed put.

Thanks to the Pangaea transaction, turnover amounted to 450.2 million euros, twice Wednesday’s 225.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.32 percent to close at 69.58 points.