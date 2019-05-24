Schaeuble: Greece in better state but not out of the woods yet

Bundestag speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble told an interview published on Friday that Greece is in a better course but has not yet overcome its difficulties.

The former finance minister of Germany almost throughout the Greek bailout period, told Ta Nea newspaper that this country has very different financial prospects compared to eight years ago, although it has not come out of the woods just yet.

“The reforms process has not been easy for Greece and it continues to be difficult, as all citizens have been forced to make sacrifices,” the speaker of the German parliament stated.

“Certainly your country has not yet overcome all the difficulties, but you are in a much better position and you now have different economic prospects compared to eight years earlier,” Schaeuble added.