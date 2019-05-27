Akrithakis Tribute | Crete | To May 1, 2020

“On the Move,” a retrospective on Alexis Akrithakis at the Historical Museum of Crete, showcases works by the subversive 20th century Greek painter from the Zacharias G. Portalakis Modern Art Collection. Marking the 25th anniversary of the artist's death, the show comprises paintings, constructions, collages and drawings spanning the whole of Akrithakis’ oeuvre from 1965 to 1993, and includes iconic pieces. Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

Historical Museum of Crete, Sofokli Venizelou & Lysimachoi Kalokairinou, tel 2810.283.219, www.historical-museum.gr