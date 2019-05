Traffic will be diverted on parts of Kifissias Avenue, one of the capital’s main thoroughfares, from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. until June 13 due to works, which began on Monday, for the installation of a fiber optics network.

Traffic will flow normally on May 31 and June 2.

There will also be traffic disruption in the wider area of Kifissia in northern Athens for the same reason.