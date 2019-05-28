Greek holders of debit cards making withdrawals from cash machines of other banks will as of July 20 be charged a commission that will range from 2 to 3 euros per transaction.

This will bring these charges into line with those imposed since last summer on foreign bank clients using Greek cash machines.

This direct access fee is not associated with the domestic DIAS system, as it constitutes a separate commission imposed in the context of the common pricing policy for the use of cards by other issuers, whether they are domestic or foreign.