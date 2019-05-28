Nalyssa Green | Athens | May 31

Self-taught keyboard player, guitarist, accordionist and thereminist Nalyssa Green is a composer, songwriter and singer who has been active on the Greek indie music scene since the late 2000s. She will be performing on the Panoramic Steps at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Friday, May 31, in an admission-free event as the SNFCC bids farewell to spring and welcomes the summer. Green will be accompanied by Miss Trichromi on keyboards and vocals, Katerina Papachristou on bass, keyboards and vocals, Evangelos Aslanidis on drums and Eleftherios Volanis on guitar and bass. The concert starts at 9 p.m.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org