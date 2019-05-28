Thessaloniki police arrest suspected kidnappers

Four Pakistanis have been arrested in Thessaloniki on charges of holding two compatriots for ransom in a forested region of Komotini in northeastern Greece, police said Tuesday.



Two of the suspects, aged 22 and 30, were collared by police on Sunday as they arrived at a meeting point to collect the ransom money from one of the two hostages’ relatives who had earlier filed a complaint.



The other suspects were arrested on Monday.