Thessaloniki police arrest suspected kidnappers

TAGS: Crime

Four Pakistanis have been arrested in Thessaloniki on charges of holding two compatriots for ransom in a forested region of Komotini in northeastern Greece, police said Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, aged 22 and 30, were collared by police on Sunday as they arrived at a meeting point to collect the ransom money from one of the two hostages’ relatives who had earlier filed a complaint.

The other suspects were arrested on Monday.

