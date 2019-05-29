Complaints about the new Athens-Thessaloniki rail service

Passengers on Trainose’s new, high-speed rail service linking Athens and Thessaloniki in under four hours have already fired off their first complaints. In contrast to promises made, the Italian-owned railway service operator is not using the famous ETR 485 Pendolino for the route.

Rather, the service is currently being serviced by two old Trainose trains that have been renovated by Rosco.

Passengers speak of problems regarding cleanliness and hygiene, while the much-anticipated wireless internet in First Class appears quite erratic and unreliable, as Kathimerini has been able to establish.