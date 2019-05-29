Akar says he hopes there in no war in Eastern Med

Referring to the presence “once in a while” of his country’s ships in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has reportedly said he hopes that war will not break out in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In an interview on Monday Turkey’s Haberturk TV that was widely reported on by Greek media, Akar commented on the tensions in the wider region, the recent contacts in Athens between Greek and Turkish military delegations and Ankara’s claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, where, he said, Turkey has the longest coastline.

Meanwhile, Cypriot media reported Tuesday that, after separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, European Council President Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated their opposition to Turkey’s activities in the island’s exclusive economic zone.