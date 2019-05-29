The announcement on Tuesday by Stavros Theodorakis that he will be stepping down from the leadership of the centrist Potami party essentially marks the end of a political grouping that came into being during the crisis but did not apply the same tactics as the other protest parties.



Regardless of any mistakes in strategy that condemned the party, one must recognize that To Potami always tried to articulate positive political speech characterized by moderation and democratic ethos. It also acted as a vehicle for young people to enter politics.



The clarity with which the founder of To Potami acknowledged the unfavorable verdict of the ballot box, by resigning, is worthy of the party’s course. A short one, but not inessential.