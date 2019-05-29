Greek Solution leader rules out working with ND

The leader of a newly-formed nationalist party has said he will not support a New Democracy government if the conservatives fail to win absolute majority following general elections expected to take place in early July.



“No, [I could not work] with this New Democracy,” Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the pro-Russian nationalists Greek Solution (Ellikini Lysi), told News 24/7 Radio station on Tuesday.



Velopoulos, whose party staged a surprisingly strong performance in Sunday’s European Parliament elections, said New Democracy had been too soft on the country’s migrant citizenship law, the construction of the Athens mosque and the Prespes accord.