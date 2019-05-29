NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Delivery of S-400 to Turkey ‘earlier than planned,’ Kremlin says

TAGS: Defense, Turkey

The delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is going according to schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to a report in Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency.

“The delivery will be carried out earlier than originally planned, at the request of the Turkish side,” Peskov was quoted as saying during a visit to Kazakhstan.

