Delivery of S-400 to Turkey ‘earlier than planned,’ Kremlin says
Online
The delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is going according to schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to a report in Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency.
The delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is going according to schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to a report in Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency.
“The delivery will be carried out earlier than originally planned, at the request of the Turkish side,” Peskov was quoted as saying during a visit to Kazakhstan.