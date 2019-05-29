NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
EU executive says membership talks should start with North Macedonia

TAGS: North Macedonia, EU

North Macedonia should start membership negotiations to join the European Union, the European Commission formally recommended on Wednesday.

The recommendation followed a meeting of the Commission in Brussels, said Johannes Hahn, the EU commissioner in change of enlargement on Twitter. EU governments must agree to allow talks to start.

The ex-Yugoslav republic changed its name, this year opening the way to join NATO in 2020. [Reuters]

