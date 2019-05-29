WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Human Figures | Athens | To September 22

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

“Beyond Your Shadow: Four Ways to Describe a Human Being” presents work by key representatives of the modern Greek art scene – Steve Gianakos, Apostolos Georgiou, George Lappas and Makis Theofylaktopoulos – in order to explore the different ways in which the human form has been depicted in the post-war era. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Municipal Art Gallery, Vassilissis Sofias, Eleftherias Park, tel 210.722.4028

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 