Human Figures | Athens | To September 22

“Beyond Your Shadow: Four Ways to Describe a Human Being” presents work by key representatives of the modern Greek art scene – Steve Gianakos, Apostolos Georgiou, George Lappas and Makis Theofylaktopoulos – in order to explore the different ways in which the human form has been depicted in the post-war era. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Municipal Art Gallery, Vassilissis Sofias, Eleftherias Park, tel 210.722.4028