Jazz Festival | Preveza | May 31 - June 2

In its 17th outing, the Preveza Jazz Festival gets under way on Friday, May 31, with Austrian act Month of Sundays at 9 p.m., Sweden's Filip Jers Quartet at 10 p.m. and Switzerland's Septeto Internacional at 11 p.m. On Day 2 of the three-day event, Ernie Hammes from Luxembourg will warm things up at 9 a.m., followed by Dutch guitarist Marzio Scholten's project group Things I Can't Control at 10 p.m. and local talents Nalyssa Green, Sugahspank and Lou Is in a tribute to Leonard Cohen at 11 p.m. The final day starts with London-based Yiasena at 9 p.m. and ends with acclaimed Greek vocalist Dimitra Galani and her trio at 10 p.m. Admission to the event, which takes place at the port, is free of charge. For details and samples of the featured artists' work, visit http://prevezajazzfestival.wixsite.com.