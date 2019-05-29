Midori Takada | Athens | June 2

Japanese ambient music pioneer Midori Takada will be appearing at the Parnassos Literary Society on Sunday, June 2. The celebrated percussionist, who is also an avid collector of musical instruments, blends music from different parts of the world and will perform tracks from her albums “Through the Looking Glass” (1983) and “Lunar Cruise” (1991, with Masahiko Satoh), which were rereleased in 2017. Tickets for the Athens show cost 17, 20 and 25 euros and can be reserved online at www.viva.gr or by phone by calling 11876.



Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917