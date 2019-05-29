Bourse closes largely unchanged

Traders who decided to cash in Monday and Tuesday’s gains at the start of Wednesday’s session were met with the resistance of sellers who refused to let the blue chips slip, leading to a mixed picture at the end of the day at Athinon Avenue.



Turnover came to a satisfactory level, though not as high as that seen at the start of the week.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 793.06 points, shedding 0.20 percent from Tuesday’s 794.63 points.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.33 percent to reach 2,039.91 points, while mid-caps slipped 0.21 percent.



The banks index edged up 0.10 percent, as Piraeus Bank shareholders cashed in recent gains, sending the stock 3.94 percent lower, while Alpha earned 1.67 percent.



National and Eurobank stayed put.



In total 32 stocks showed gains, 59 posted losses and 34 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 91.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 355.1 million.



Meanwhile in Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.84 percent to close at 69.73 points.