The semifinals of the Basket League started on Wednesday in the absence of Olympiakos that has got relegated for forfeiting the quarterfinals with Panathinaikos.

The Greens eased to a 91-68 away win at Peristeri, with the only team to beat the champion in the regular season failing to live up to expectations. “Returning to action felt good,” said Panathinaikos captain Nick Calathes, scorer of 19 points.

In the other semifinal series AEK was challenged all the way by visiting Promitheas Patras in Athens, but eventually emerged victorious by the slightest of margins (83-82). This series appears likely to last long, given that the semis are best-of-five affairs.

Olympiakos’ self-inflicted relegation may have reduced interest in the play-offs, but has offered AEK and Promitheas the chance to fight for a place in the Basket League finals.