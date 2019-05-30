Eleni Karaindrou | Athens | June 14

Photo: Pepi Loulakaki

The Athens Festival has invited acclaimed Greek composer Eleni Karaindrou to present selections from her new album, “Tous des Oiseaux,” at the Herod Atticus Theater on June 14. The album is the result of two projects, a score for the play of the same title, written and directed by Wajdi Mouawad from Paris’ La Colline National Theater, and the soundtrack to “Bomb, A Love Story,” by Iranian filmmaker Payman Maadi. The concert will also include older work by the composer, who is best known for her collaborations with with Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos. For details about the show and tickets, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis