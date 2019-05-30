NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New Democracy turns down Kalogirou proposal

TAGS: Justice, Politics

New Democracy has turned down a proposal by Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou for a consensual course of action with regard to the appointment of a new president and prosecutor of the Supreme Court before a snap election in July.

In a letter to Kalogirou, New Democracy’s shadow justice minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos said that the conservatives “cannot not possibly give their consent to a blatantly anti-institutional procedure.”

He said that a government that has called an early election is effectively an interim government and subsequently must restrict its purview to ongoing affairs.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 