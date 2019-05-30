New Democracy turns down Kalogirou proposal

New Democracy has turned down a proposal by Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou for a consensual course of action with regard to the appointment of a new president and prosecutor of the Supreme Court before a snap election in July.



In a letter to Kalogirou, New Democracy’s shadow justice minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos said that the conservatives “cannot not possibly give their consent to a blatantly anti-institutional procedure.”



He said that a government that has called an early election is effectively an interim government and subsequently must restrict its purview to ongoing affairs.