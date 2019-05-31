Host of amendments to go to Parliament before snap poll

The government is believed to have lined up a series of legislative amendments to push through Parliament next week before the House is dissolved ahead of a snap general election on July 7, Kathimerini understands.

As Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is not planning to visit President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to request the dissolution of Parliament until June 10, his government has the whole of next week to legislate.

Sources indicate that amendments to go to the House include Interior Ministry appointments and hirings in the education sector.

The leftist government is hoping to recoup some of the losses it suffered in last week’s European Parliament election, which saw conservative New Democracy surge ahead by more than 9 percentage points.

Campaigning ahead of those polls had been accompanied by a flurry of handouts, chiefly to pensioners, and public sector hirings.