ND announces eight new candidates to run in July elections

Opposition New Democracy on Friday announced the names of eight new candidates who will be running on the conservative ticket in the July 7 snap elections.

The names include Kathimerini analyst Babis Papadimitriou, former TV presenter Constantinos Bogdanos and soccer player Takis Fyssas, who was on the national squad that gave Greece the 2004 Euro Cup.

National Technical University of Athens Professor Tonia Moropoulou, journalist Dimitris Markopoulos, architect and executive Antonis Giannikouris, economist Vassiliki Tsiligiri and long-time public administrator Rena Vassilaki complete the list.

ND noted in its announcement on Friday that none of the eight candidates has run for a seat in Parliament before.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis' message is that he wants to unite all Greeks in a joint effort to make Greece a brighter country, symbolized by... eight candidate lawmakers from different ideological backgrounds and distinguished professional careers,” the announcement said, referring to the party leader.